Xiaomi Launches Redmi K30 Racing Edition With Snapdragon 768G

The Redmi K30 lineup consists of a number of different variants with little tweaks to their specifications, and the newest addition to the list is called Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition. The oddly named K30 Racing Edition is the first to feature the all-new Snapdragon 768G SoC, which is essentially an overclocked version of the existing Snapdragon 765 and 765G chips.

The new 5G enabled SoC boosts the clock speed of the CPU from 2.4GHz to 2.8GHz and enhances GPU performance by up to 15%. It also comes with other improvements such as an integrated 5G modem, an improved AI engine, and Qualcomm’s Elite Gaming Features.

Other than that, the Redmi K30 5G is pretty much the same as the base K30. It has the same 6.67-inch display with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 ratio, and a dual-camera punch-hole cutout in the corner.

There is 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 on-board, but there are options to go up to 8GB/256GB as well. Thanks to the integrated 5G modem in the SoC, the Redmi K30 Racing Edition has support for dual-mode SA/NSA 5G. There is a massive 4,500 mAh battery powering the device with 30W fast charging support.

The quad-camera setup at the back consists of a 64MP Sony IMX686 main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth-sensing lens. The dual front-facing camera includes a 20MP wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor lens.

The Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition has only launched in China for now for $282 but should see an international release in the coming weeks.