CDA Develops A Smart Real Time Progress Monitoring System for Islamabad

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to develop a real-time monitoring system to track the progress of each ongoing project in the federal capital.

The decision has been taken at the directives of CDA Chairman and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Chief Commissioner, Aamer Ali Ahmed.

ALSO READ

This Enzyme Makes COVID-19 More Deadly for Men Compared to Women

Under the proposed project, CDA will install cameras at all project sites in Islamabad. These cameras will be connected to a central monitoring system at the CDA headquarters, offering a 24/7 stream of projects. The system will also produce real-time work progress data and ensure timely completion of all the projects.

Initially, CDA has installed cameras at the construction sites of the Sector G-7/G-8 underpass and Burma bridge at the Lehtrar Road. The system will be expanded to other projects including the Capital Hospital and Park Enclave in the weeks to come.

ALSO READ

Here’s How Freelancing is Being Impacted Because of COVID-19

To provide easy access to concerned officers, a smartphone application will also be developed for the monitoring system in the coming days.

CDA has restarted development work on all projects in the federal capital after a brief gap due to the Coronavirus outbreak.