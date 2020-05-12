COVID-19 Tests in Pakistan Aren’t 100% Accurate

During the session of the Punjab assembly on Monday, provincial health minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid revealed that COVID-19 testing kits currently available are not producing 100% accurate results.

Total Coronavirus cases in Pakistan have crossed 32,000 with 706 deaths. Coronavirus cases in Punjab are nearing 12,000. 4,500 people have recovered and 211 have died in Punjab. In the last 24 hours, Punjab conducted around 4,500 tests, of which 300 came back positive, Dr. Yasmeen apprised the house.

Opposition lawmakers criticized the Punjab government for its response to the Coronavirus pandemic. They claimed that the government is busy in political point-scoring by leveling allegations against the opposition.

In response to the uncalled for criticism, Dr. Yasmeen said that the government has made sufficient arrangements to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak in Punjab. It includes the disbursement of cash under the Ehsaas Emergency relief program, announcement of Coronavirus risk allowance for frontline healthcare workers, provision of essential medical supplies including PPEs, and induction of new doctors on an immediate basis.

Dr. Yasmeen told the house that the health ministry has interviewed 2,000 male and 2,000 female doctors in recent weeks. In the coming days, the health ministry will interview another 10,000 doctors for vacant seats across the province.

Amidst all the ruckus raised by the opposition, the Punjab government managed to pass The Code of Criminal Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Bill 2020 and Village Panchayats and Neighbourhood Councils (Amendment) Bill 2020.

A day before the session, Sardar Dost Mohammad Mazari, deputy speaker Punjab assembly, tested positive for the Coronavirus, becoming the latest Pakistani politician to contract the Coronavirus.