Here is the Proposed Formula for SSC & HSSC Marking & Promotions This Year

The federal and provincial education ministries are considering a newly proposed average marking system for the students of secondary school certificate (SSC) ad higher secondary school certificate (HSSC).

The proposal was put forward during a meeting among education ministries, and all board secretaries, headed by the federal minister, Shafqat Mehmood.

The formula suggests the promotion criteria of students based on their previous details. It is under consideration and likely to be implemented after a final approval on Friday.

Here is what the proposed formula for average marking:

SSC-II (10th class)

For the students of SSC part-2, average marks for the 10th class will be calculated by adding marks obtained in the 9th class to (marks obtained in 9th ÷ total marks X 10).

HSSC-II (Second Year)

In order to calculate average marks for 12th class, marks scored in the 11th class will be added to (marks obtained in 11th ÷ total marks X 10).

SSC-I (9th Class)

The proposal also suggests to skip the 9th class this year and conduct 10th class exams in 2021, while average marks for SSC-I be calculated under the given formula: Marks obtained in matric be added to (marks obtained in 10th ÷ total marks X 10).

HSSC-I (First Year)

The proposal floats that the 11th class exam should not be taken this year and the exam for the second-year be taken next year. To calculate marks for the 11th, obtained marks for 11th be added to (marks obtained in 11th ÷ total marks X 10).

Another proposal came under discussion which suggests skipping examinations in 2020 and conducting composite exams the next year.

For Improvement Cases

Improvement students have been given a slight edge in the average marking. Their average marks would be calculated by this formula:

Marks obtained to be added to (marks obtained in 9th or 11th ÷ total marks X 20).

For Failed Papers

Average marks for each subject paper to be obtained by (marks obtained in 9th or 11th ÷ total marks X 15).

Click on this document to view the official proposal.