HiSense Launches 4K 120Hz Gaming TV in 55 and 65-inch Sizes

HiSense, a Chinese multinational major appliance, and electronics manufacturer, recently announced the launch of its gaming TV dubbed the HiSense E75F in China on 15th May.

The launch was announced via a Weibo post detailing that the TV is already up for pre-orders on a couple of e-commerce platforms.

The post reads:

Welcome to the Hisense E75F game world. Here, there are no bugs, no stuttering, and no ambiguity. Some are just bloody battles and passionate duels. This time, win, and you are right!

TV specifications

The HiSense E75F TV features a full display design with ultra-thin metallic bezels. The display boasts support for 4K HDR and a 120 Hz refresh rate on top of MEMC anti-shake technology. According to the company, this gaming TV will also come with support for full-dimensional AI image quality with 130% color gamut.

Under the hood, it packs 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For a better gaming experience, the TV is equipped with a DTS Virtual-X sound effect topped with an AI-powered voice control function that, according to HiSense, has a 0.5 seconds response time and 99% accuracy.

The TV comes in two variants: