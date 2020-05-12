Pakistan’s Healthcare System Might Collapse: Governor Punjab

Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Sarwar, has warned that Pakistan’s healthcare system will collapse if the Coronavirus spreads in the same way as it has in the US and Europe.

Chaudhry Sarwar expressed these views during a mask distribution ceremony at Hafeez Center in Lahore. He distributed 120,000 face masks among healthcare workers. The senior PTI figure also inaugurated 32 disinfection tunnels.

In case the disease spirals out of control, there will be no option but to withdraw relaxations and impose more stern restrictions to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

Governor Punjab also lamented the attitude of the citizens that made their way to markets in droves after the government eased up the restrictions.

People believe that COVID-19 has subsided. In reality, the situation is getting serious every day.

The government has only eased the restrictions to ensure the economic security of the citizens. People are misusing the opportunity by going to markets unnecessarily, the Governor added.

Chaudhry Sarwar urged citizens not to head outside until absolutely necessary as the threat of Coronavirus has not abated at all. He also requested business owners to adhere to SOPs issued by the government.

Governor Punjab unequivocally said that PTI-led federal government will not hesitate to impose another lockdown if the cases continue to surge at the current rate.