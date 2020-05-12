Sindh Changes Business Hours Again

For the third time in the past week, the Sindh government has changed business opening hours.

Previously, only selected sectors were allowed to open between 9 am to 5 pm for all seven days. Later on, when the federal government announced lifting lockdown in phases, the provincial government allowed local businesses to operate from Sehri till 6 pm – and for five days a week.

However, Sindh Home Department issued a fresh notification on Tuesday, explaining the new business hours for local markets.

It notifies that traders can open businesses from 6 am to 4 pm. Moreover, they will be allowed to operate four days a week – from Monday to Thursday. All unnecessary movement of pubic will be banned from 5 pm to 6 am, it said.

It should be noted that Sindh observes a full-fledged curfew on Fridays between 12 pm to 3:30 pm to ensure that people don’t gather for Friday prayers in mosques. It is now expected that the provincial government will increase the duration of Friday curfew.