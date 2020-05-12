Situation Report: Pakistan Add Lowest New Cases in Seven Days

Pakistan yesterday added its lowest tally to new coronavirus cases of just 1,140 — which is lowest in last seven days and lower than previous day in a third consecutive day.

Sindh added highest number of cases and added 537 new cases to its tally to over-take Punjab’s numbers for the first time that stood at 11,869. KP, Punjab and Islamabad added 206, 44 and 37 cases respectively.

Total number of deaths during last 24 hours stood at 39 — up from 28 deaths that were reported a day earlier. AJK reported its first death since the emergence of viral disease in the country.

Punjab reported 13 deaths during 24 hours while KP and Sindh recorded 12 and 11 deaths respectively. One patient died in Balochistan and another in Islamabad as well.

More in below table and graphs: