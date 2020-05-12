The Diamer Bhasha Dam is Ready for Construction

Prime Minister Imran Khan was briefed in detail about the progress of resolution of all pending issues related to the construction of Diamer Bhasha Dam.

The Premier was informed that as per his directions all issues related to this critically important project, including settlement, detailed roadmap for mobilization of financial resources, etc., have been resolved and the project was ready for commencement of physical work.

Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa took to Twitter and called the announcement “historic news”.

He said,

Announcing to start construction of Diamer Bhasha Dam today is historic news for all generations of Pakistan,a huge stimulus for our economy,create 16500 jobs,generate 4500 MW Hydel Power&irrigate 1.2 m acres agri land,enhance Tarbela Dam’s age by 35 yrs #pakistanmakingprogress — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) May 11, 2020

Prime Minister chaired a briefing on national water security strategy and construction of dams to meet agricultural as well as energy requirements of the country.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Water Resources Mr. Mohammad Faisal Wada, Minister for Planning Mr. Asad Umar, Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz, Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan Mr. Ali Amin Gandapur, SAPM for Information Lt. Gen (R) Asim Bajwa, Chairman WAPDA Lt. Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain and senior other officers.

The meeting was informed that Diamer Bhasha project had remained stuck for decades due to various reasons.

Construction of Diamer Bhasha dam will create 16500 jobs & utilize a huge quantity of cement & steel which will give a boost to our industry besides its main purposes of water storage & producing 4500 MW of cheap & affordable electricity for meeting energy requirements of the country.

According to a press release, the 6.4 million acre feet (MAF) water storage capacity of the dam will reduce the current water shortage in the country of 12 MAF to 6.1 MAF. It will add 35 years to the life of Tarbela dam by reducing sedimentation.

“An area of 1.23 million acres of land will be brought under agriculture due to this dam. It was informed that an amount of Rs. 78.5 billion will be spent for social development of the area around Diamer Bhasha Dam as part of the project. It will also be a major source of flood mitigation and save billions worth of damages caused by flood each year,” said the statement.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the progress made so far and directed to immediately start construction activities of the dam.

Imran Khan said that ensuring water security was the foremost priority of the present government. He said that besides optimum utilization of available water resources for agricultural needs, construction of dams in the country would help meet energy requirements at an affordable rate.

He directed that use of local material and expertise be accorded priority during the construction work which will provide huge job opportunities to our people. “It will also boot construction and related industry and provide a huge stimulus to our economy,” he noted.

Chairman WAPDA briefed the meeting about the progress of the ongoing construction of Mohmand Dam that started recently. The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the speed of work.

Other projects

The premier was also apprised of the progress on the resolution of pending issues related to Dasu Dam project. The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the progress made so far and directed to ensure expeditious commencement of the critical Dasu project.

The Prime Minister was briefed that funds have been arranged for Noulong Dam, district Jhal magsi Balochistan and that the work will commence next year.

Imran Khan emphasized on starting Sind Barrage as a priority project. Sind Barrage has huge benefits of addressing agriculture needs of the province. It will stop the erosion of soil from seawater and also improve the drinking water situation for urban centers of Sindh.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Water Resources and WAPDA for pursuing projects passionately to realize our dream of self-reliance in food security, industry, and exports. He also reiterated his emphasis on keeping a close watch on the quality of work and meeting the timelines.