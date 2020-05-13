Chinese Ambassador Meets IT Minister to Discuss Youth Training, Exchange & More

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing called on Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Wednesday.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication welcomed the Chinese ambassador in his office, and during the meeting matters of mutual interests and relating to Information Technology and telecommunication were discussed.

The Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication said that Pakistan and China were enjoying deep friendly relations and these ties will further enhance in the future. The minister emphasized the need for boosting cooperation between Pakistan and China in IT and Telecom sectors.

He said that Pakistan wanted to get benefit from Chinese experience in the IT sector. The Federal Minister also sought China’s help in training Pakistan’s youth in IT skills besides starting a youth exchange program between the two countries.

The Federal Minister said that environment in Pakistan is conducive for Chinese companies to invest in IT and Telecom sector in Pakistan as IT and Telecom sector of Pakistan has great potential.

Chinese ambassador lauded the role of the Ministry of IT regarding the promotion of IT in the country and gave assurance for enhancing China’s collaboration with Pakistan in IT sector.

The Chinese ambassador also said that the Chinese government and people will provide every possible support to Pakistan to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. The Federal Minister for IT thanked and lauded the Chinese government for sending medical experts and medical equipment to Pakistan to fight the Coronavirus.

Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui and senior officers of the Ministry were also present in the meeting.