Govt Extends Suspension of Domestic Flights Till May 29

The federal government has decided to extend the suspension of domestic flight operations till May 29 amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), airlines will be allowed to carry out routine cargo operations.

Moreover, chartered flights, private flights, and flights with special authorization from the federal and provincial governments will be exempted from the suspension order.

Following the outbreak of the virus in the country, the government had suspended international and domestic flight operations till April 30 as part of the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of disease. The suspension of domestic flight operations was extended to May 7.

The suspension was extended till May 10 and again till May 13. And now the suspension of domestic flight operations has been extended till May 29 keeping in view the ongoing situation.