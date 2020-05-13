HEC to Study the Effects of COVID-19 Pandemic on Pakistani Industries & Guide Universities

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has announced that Pakistan Science Foundation and Higher Education Commission (HEC) will carry out a joint study to ascertain the effects of the coronavirus on the Pakistani industries.

“Pakistan Science Foundation and HEC are launching a joint study to ascertain how coronavirus will effect Pakistani industry, which new industries will emerge and which will collapse,” said the minister in a tweet.

Fawad further stated that the HEC, after carrying the study, will then issue guidelines to universities, in order to bring relevant changes in their degree plans according to the future industry needs.

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the global economy and has impacted businesses in Pakistan as well.

The economic impact could be even worse than that of the Great Depression. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected a sharp decline in the GDP growth rate for Pakistan from 3.3 percent in 2019 to -1.5 percent in 2020.