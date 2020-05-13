Honor to Announce New Laptop, TV & More This Week

To announce its new smart life products, Huawei’s subsidiary Honor is holding a launch event on the 18th of this month.

In its attempt to make up for falling smartphone sales outside its home country, Honor has been launching a number of lifestyle products. It looks like the Chinese OEM is following Xiaomi’s footsteps.

The company has already launched its fitness bands, smartwatches, TWS earphones, and laptops to make its mark in the respective markets. Now, the company has announced that it will be introducing plenty of new products to its portfolio. These new products are a part of the company’s vision to offer a full ecosystem of products around its smartphones.

Among the products, the company will be announcing the MagicBook Pro. Honor MagicBook 14 and 15 were launched earlier this year. Additionally, Honor will also introduce the Vision Pro TV for global markets at the event. The TV was announced in China last year. It comes with a pop-up camera to make 1080p 30fps video calls, HarmonyOS, 4K, and HDR support as well as six 10W speakers for stereo sound.

The company has also announced that there will be some surprise announcements at the event. It sounds like Honor has something exciting coming our way. Stay tuned for more updates.