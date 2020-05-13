Infinix NOTE 7: Ditch Your Old Phone, And Grab The Infinix NOTE 7!

Infinix is one of the market leaders in the smartphone arena across the world. When Infinix NOTE 7 was announced, a lot of people stopped for a double-take. It brings a much more premium build quality, better gaming performance, better video experience, and better battery timings along with other improvements.

But, that means it also comes with a price bump? Arriving at an affordable price of Rs. 29,000/- does it offer better specifications as compared with the rest of the competition? There are more reasons to take this phone very seriously. Let’s review the Infinix NOTE 7, 2020, and see how it stacks up against the competition.

Display and Design

With a tiny, punch-hole camera lens, the 6.95” HD+ Infinity-O display makes for an all-around immersive experience. It allows the user to explore the cinematic screen at the palm of his hand.

It also offers an intuitive feature than ever before i.e., unlocking the phone with side-mounted fast fingerprint and face unlock. The unique and essential feature allows the user to unlock their phone in an instant tap.

Core hardware

Powering the NOTE 7 is the Mediatek Helio G70 CPU. It has a dual-core 2.0GHz Cortex-A75 and hex-core 1.7G Hz Cortex-A55 CPUs, along with Mali-G52 GPU, assisted by a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. With impeccable hardware that puts the user at the cutting edge of smartphone technology, NOTE 7 ticks all the boxes for a heavy user.

A brilliant camera

The Note 7 comes with a 48 MP Al Quad Camera perfect for taking pictures in low and bright lights. That isn’t all; it also supports a 16 MP front camera ideal for capturing your selfies.

Incredible gaming performance

The massive power of gaming in phones attracts a large number of users. Gorgeous looks and cameras are good, but what about pure gaming performance.

The presence of the latest MediaTek Helio G70 chip (2.0 GHz) provides an incredible gaming experience. 93% of the single CPU frequency, 43% of multi CPU frequency, and 100% of GPU image rendering frequency is upgraded in NOTE 7 as compared with (NOTE 6).

The icing on the cake is the powerful dual stereo speakers that make you explore beautiful sound with DTS 3D enhancement for more immersive movies and games, with or without headphones.

What’s the battery like?

NOTE 7 changes the way you think about charging. Rather than just trying some extra fancy and aggressive software optimizations, it has upped the battery life and offers the fastest charge ever with 5000mAh with the best-in-class 18W supercharge 3.0. It is more than enough to make it easy to get through a workday.

Verdict

It’s remarkable what Infinix NOTE 7 delivers. It’s all about big power at a smaller price of just Rs. 29,000/-. It surely is one of the best phones you can buy. While the spec list is undoubtedly impressive, there are some extras here that seem like box-ticks i.e. the bigger battery, good gaming, and video experiencing.

Infinix NOTE 7 is truly an experience that offers everything you could want in a package that’s still affordable.