Kumar Sangakkara Wants England & Australia to Tour Pakistan, Its ‘Very Safe’

Kumar Sangakkara, the former Sri Lankan captain and MCC President has lauded the PCB, the Pakistan Government, the security officers and the fans for providing their complete support and cooperation during the largely successful MCC tour to Pakistan earlier this year.

He added that the cricketing world needed to see Pakistan cricket getting back to winning ways. Sangakkara, while speaking to commentator Ramiz Raja in a recent interview, said, “When I landed in Lahore, I didn’t feel any fear or anxiety. The security arrangements were so well managed, we felt very safe and very secure.”

The MCC President was the captain of the MCC side during this short tour and said, “Yes we traveled on bombproof buses and witnessed many areas in the city closed down to ensure our safe passage to the hotel or to the stadium, but that was the requirement for security and I must say everything was very well managed and organized.”

He added that the tour by MCC to Pakistan was one of many steps that would be needed to bring back top level cricket to Pakistan.

He said, “I feel that all reservations will vanish when Australia or England tour Pakistan. That will be a litmus test. Maybe 3 or 5 Tests matches will not be possible right away, but why not two or three ODIs or why not start with 4 T20Is to kick start this process because we really need a strong Pakistan team which will re-emerge when top teams will start playing in this country once again.”