M&P Pakistan On-boarded as a Distributor for itel Mobile in Pakistan.

Amongst a super charged, positive and pleasant gathering, Muller and Phipps Pakistan was on boarded as a distributor for itel Mobile Pakistan. M&P is the paramount distribution house in Pakistan immaculately catering to an assortment of businesses with rapid expansion into regional markets.

Incepted in 1912, M&P stands strong as the most premium distribution network with an exceptional service caliber. On the occasion, Mr Kamran Nishat, Managing Director & CEO Muller & Phipps said “Excellence is a constant principal at M&P. We consistently strive to drive quality standards in our business and improve the systems to ensure customer satisfaction by not just meeting, but rather exceeding our customers’ expectations.

“We value the difference we make in the lives of the people, businesses and communities we impact. Tomorrow will depend on the choices we make today, hence the onus that the consumer makes an informed, responsible and conscious decision. Preserving the essence of delivering excellence, we are pleased to announce the availability of itel Mobile Pakistan via our network.

Mr. Nishat continued, “The reliability and durability that itel mobiles offer, that too at an exceptional price, will be a game changer for Pakistan. Today is a big day for us. We are very happy to join itel Pakistan and know the people. I wish and pray that the relationship between M&P and itel Pakistan brings a lot of success and happiness for all concerned. Aameen.”

Mr Zeeshan Yousuf, CEO itel Mobile Pakistan expressed a mutually pleased sentiment, “It is rare that two companies ink an MoU with such a pleasurable, merry and positive aura – but today is the day! Our confidence is driven two fold by the integrity, work ethic, and ethos of M&P all implemented by its stellar team and leadership.

“Itel mobile Pakistan is the fastest growing mobile brand in the country. The consumers are loving the value, quality and price equity. I share Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Digital Pakistan Vision and want to ensure that every Pakistani citizen has a smartphone handset and technological infrastructure that is affordable and a source of growth and development.

Mr. Yousuf continued, “And who better to partner that vision with, other than Pakistan’s most superior and exceptional distribution network Muller & Phipps. I’m assured that in a dynamic partnership like this, we will achieve many a milestones together. InshaaAllah.”

The teams for both organizations articulated confidence in the success of the association. M&P will begin an immediate distribution for the phones. Priced at PKR 1,299 and above, with unmatchable quality and specs, it is forecasted to be a roaring success amongst the mobile phone users.