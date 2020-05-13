Pakistan Players Can Opt Out of England Tour Due to COVID-19

A lot of uncertainty is revolving around Pakistan’s upcoming tour to England in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Even if the team visits England for their 3-match Test series, players will be given an option to withdraw from the tour due to health concerns. It is also worth mentioning that the England Cricket Board (ECB) is also trying to convince the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to play an extra Test if the West Indies are unable to complete their 3-Test series.

The PCB has also sought assurances from the ECB over players’ safety and health before committing to the details of the tour in July-August.

According to the reports, the PCB will opt for the tour due to a number of reasons including a fool-proof plan from the ECB and the possibility of using it to convince England to tour Pakistan later. Even if the ECB offers bio-secure playing conditions, the Pakistani players will be allowed to skip the series if they feel unsafe.

The UK government’s new strategy to revive the economy includes the broadcasting of sporting events behind closed doors starting from 1st June, which might well see cricket returning to their grounds as well.

If the tour goes ahead, the team will have to land in the UK at least 3-4 weeks before the proposed start of the series. The reason behind this is that anyone entering the country will have to self-isolate for 14 days and sports teams will not be exempted from this preventive measure. The team will also train and play a couple of tour games before the international series to get back in rhythm and get accustomed to the conditions.

