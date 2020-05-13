PM Khan Appoints Army Officials to Head Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

In order to enhance the civil-military relationship, Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed another army man on a key post.

The appointment of Major General Amer Aslam Khan as the deputy chairman of the Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA) came on Tuesday.

The development has come days after the appointment of retired Lieutenant-General Asim Saleem Bajwa as the Assistant to Prime Minister on Information.

ALSO READ

FBR Announces Sales Tax Exemption on Property Related Services

Further, Brigadier Manzur Malik will serve as the executive director admin of the housing authority. The Establishment Division issued a formal notification on Tuesday in this regard.

It said that both appointments were on a secondment basis, on standard terms and conditions, under Section 12 of the NAPHDA Act, 2020, with immediate effect.

ALSO READ

President Alvi Announces Tax Law Amendments for The Construction Industry

Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched the Naya Pakistan Housing project last year, aimed to provide five million low-cost housing units to poor citizens. Months later, the NAPDHA was formed.