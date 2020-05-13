Shoaib Akhtar Hits Back With a Fiery Response to Defamation Case by PCB Counsel

Shoaib Akhtar, the former Pakistan pace spearhead has reacted to the defamation notice filed by Tafazzul Rizvi, PCB’s legal counsel.

Akhtar called it, “legally defective, merit-less and misconceived”. He has also asked for an apology from Rizvi for attempting to “publicly humiliate, degrade, defame and ridicule” him.

He added that, “Whatever I said on my channel was for the betterment of Pakistan cricket and to point out to the board where it needed to put things right. Whatever I said about Rizvi was based on my personal interaction with him.”

In a tweet, Akhtar said, “My comments about PCB & Mr. Rizvi are an expression of opinion given in public interest to point out shortcomings in PCB with hope for improvement.”

Rizvi had served Akhtar with a defamation notice after Akhtar on his YouTube channel had called the former “inept” while condemning the three-year ban imposed on Umar Akmal. The axed Test batsman was punished for not reporting corrupt approaches.

The legal counsel has asked for an unconditional apology and recompense of PKR 10 million to be donated to a charity. Akhtar has refused to do so and said he will fight the case.

Meanwhile, the PCB has issued a statement on the video and rebuked him but they have also stated that Rizvi had served the notice in his personal capacity.