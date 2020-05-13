Twitter CEO Allows Employees to Work From Home Permanently

As businesses around the globe struggle to make decisions regarding operating in a post-pandemic world, Twitter has announced that its employees will be allowed to work from home in perpetuity. This will hold even after the pandemic ends.

Previously, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told Buzzfeed News that the organization would stick with work-from-home through September. However, on Tuesday, a Twitter spokesperson told the media:

Opening offices will be our decision. When and if our employees come back, will be theirs. We were uniquely positioned to respond quickly and allow folks to work from home given our emphasis on decentralization and supporting a distributed workforce capable of working from anywhere.

As for 2021, the company will assess its plans later this year. The spokesperson explained:

The past few months have proven we can make that work. So, if our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen. If not, our offices will be their warm and welcoming selves, with some additional precautions, when we feel it’s safe to return.

Other tech companies like Facebook, Google, and Microsoft are currently contemplating whether opening their offices would be the right decision or not. Google has already announced that a vast majority of them will work from home until 2021, though some essential employees will return to work early summer.

Similarly, Facebook will reopen officed after 4th July for essential employees but will let others work from home until next year.