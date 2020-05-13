Xiaomi Launches Mi Router AX1800 With WiFi 6 & Hidden Antennas

Xiaomi’s second Wifi 6 router is here just a couple of months after the first, the Mi AIoT Router AX3600. The new AX1800 router features a complete design rework and it now has a tower-like design and hidden antennas, making it look less like a router and more like a smart speaker.

The design overhaul allows the router to have more storage space and also a heat sink to keep the temperature in check.

The hidden dual-band antennas not only have improved 360-degree signal coverage but also better signal strength by 4dB and 50% more range for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency ranges. This is because both frequencies have two Qorvo high-performance independent signal amplifiers.

It is powered by Qualcomm’s APQ6000 SoC with dedicated NPU and the OFDMA technology that lets the router send data to multiple devices through a single transmission. It has 256MB of RAM and supports connections of up to 128 devices simultaneously.

Xiaomi has said that the router will be able to connect to all Xiaomi Smart Home devices automatically upon installation without having to enter the password manually.

The router comes with built-in Tencent Online Game Accelerator which aims to minimize lag and improve the online gaming experience on Smartphones and computers. Buyers will get three months of membership for free upon purchase.

The Mi Router AX1800 is set to go on sale in China in two days for only $46.