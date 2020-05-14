Baltistan University Becomes The First to Announce an Exam Policy in Pakistan

The University of Baltistan, Skardu, has become the first varsity in Pakistan to announce its examination & assessment policy for the spring semester-2020.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mohammad Naeem Khan, discussed the policy in a VC committee meeting on Wednesday. Attended by the vice-chancellors of over 200 public and private universities, the meeting was apprised of the salient features of the exam policy.

ALSO READ

HEC to Study the Effects of COVID-19 Pandemic on Pakistani Industries & Guide Universities

Prof Naeem Khan said that the university has almost completed the ongoing distance education program through LMS-based software.

VC UoB said that the assessment of mid-term examinations (including sessional assignments, quizzes, projects, case studies, presentations, online viva voce, etc.) will be completed online before June 10, 2020.

After this, on-campus final exams will be conducted between 6 to 14 July 2020 under strict SOPs and social distancing protocol.

The University of Baltistan will utilize all its existing resources, buildings, and spaces available in all its three campuses and four affiliated colleges to ensure maximum precautions, bio-safety care, physical spacing and separation, and social distancing during regular examinations.

ALSO READ

HEC Orders Universities to Announce Their Own Exam Policiesuca

The varsity will announce new admissions for the fall semester during June-July to ensure academic continuity, Dr. Mohammad Naeem added.

This was the fourth such meeting held via video conferencing convened to discuss hurdles in the online education, academic quality, admission and exam policies during the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting decided that each university will come up with its own exams and admission policy within a week.