Bike & Rickshaw Sales Drop 20.59% in First 10 Months of FY 2019-20

Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) has released data on the sales and production of vehicles for April.

The data reveals that there has been a 20.59% decrease in the sales of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the first ten months of the current fiscal year as compared to the same period last year. In this period 1,183,535 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold in 2019-2020 as compared to 1,490,447 in July-April of 2018-2019, showing a decrease of 20.56%.

Honda Atlas saw its sales fall by 16% to 771,757 units this year as compared to 928,931 units last year. Suzuki saw its sales drop by 20.49% to 15,637 units from 19,669 units. There was a 9.28% fall in the sales of Yamaha Motorbikes, with the company selling 18,142 units this year compared to 19,999 units last year.

Ravi Motorbikes saw its sales fall by 51.27% from 21,596 units to 10,522 units in this period. United saw its sales go from 308,432 units to 242,387 units, a fall of 21.41% and Road Prince saw its bike sales go from 136,432 units to 91,595 units –a 32.67% fall.

In the case of three-wheelers, Road Prince saw a fall of 20.94% in sales from 9,913 units last year to 7,837 units this year. Saazgar saw its sales go from 13,455 units to 9,500 units this year, a fall of 29.39%.

There was a 43.98% fall in the sales of Qingqi three-wheelers with sales going from 18,883 units to 10,577 units and in the case of United Auto, there was a 53.26% drop in sales with sales going to 4,751 units from 10,165 units.