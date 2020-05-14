Confirmed: Sindh Cancels SSC & HSSC Exams

After a delay of nearly five days, the Sindh government has finally decided to cancel all board and non-board examinations for the education year 2019-20. Sindh Education Minister, Senator Saeed Ghani, announced this on TV on Wednesday.

The federal government had already taken a collective decision earlier this week after a meeting between the representatives of the federation and education ministers of all provinces. It was mutually decided that Matric and Inter exams will not be conducted this year. The education boards are now mulling over an average marking formula.

ALSO READ

HEC Orders Universities to Announce Their Own Exam Policies

Sindh education minister, on the other hand, had a change of heart after the meeting as he delayed any final decision until the meeting of the steering committee. On Tuesday, Ghani announced that Sindh will promote students from grade 1 to grade 8, but will review the decision for SSC and HSSC examinations.

However, he cleared the air last night. Speaking at a talk show, Ghani said that after much deliberation and input from the experts, the Sindh government has decided to cancel all examinations. He maintained that a steering committee on education will finalize the details.

#Board_Exams_Cancelled.

Matric or Inter ke Exams nahe hongy, Students ko promote kar diya jaye ga, but us sy pehly hamen Qanoon men Tarmeem karni hogi. Ham wo Tarmeen kar rahy hen. But Exams nahe hongy.

Saeed Ghani ny Final Decission suna diya.#khiedutimes #KET#COVID19Pakistan pic.twitter.com/PAeVffhiPj — KARACHI EDUCATION TIMES (@KARACHIEDUCATI2) May 13, 2020

ALSO READ

Here is the Proposed Formula for SSC & HSSC Marking & Promotions This Year

We need time to formulate a practical plan as board rules and regulations do not allow us to cancel the exams. But because we are faced with an extraordinary situation here, we need to make amendments to the regulations. Not only are we working to award marks on the basis of previous class performance but also planning to award extra marks so that students don’t face problems for admission in colleges or universities.

ALSO READ

Board Exam Policy Will be Finalized This Week

Public and private sector universities, on the other hand, have been directed to announce their own exam policy.