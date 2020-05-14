Dell Launches its Bezel-Less XPS 15 & XPS 17 Series With Nvidia GPUs

Dell has refreshed its XPS lineup of laptops with a much-needed design rework to the XPS 15 and a new XPS 17. Dell has finally ditched the thick bottom bezel in favor of razor-thin bezels all-around on top of gorgeous looking 16:10 displays.

Other than screen size, the specifications of both laptops are almost identical. Both the 15.6″ and 17″ laptops have 1080p and 4K screen resolution options with extremely small bezels and a tiny webcam at the top.

Dell says that the new XPS models are some of the world’s smallest laptops thanks to their incredibly slim and lightweight design which makes them even smaller than other laptops with smaller screens.

The two laptops are capable of 1080p 60FPS gaming with Intel’s 10th Gen Core i9 processors, 64GB RAM, 2TB SSDs, and Nvidia’s GTX 1650 Ti GPUs. Furthermore, both laptops can be configured up to an RTX 2060 GPU for 4K 60 FPS gaming which makes it an attractive option for both gamers and professionals.

Dell claims battery life of about 25 hours on the FHD display models and around 20 hours on the 4K variants.

For connectivity, buyers will need to get USB A to USB C converters for all of their accessories as Dell has ditched all legacy USB A ports. Instead, embracing the future, Dell has gone for four USB C ports, an HDMI port, an SD card reader, and a combo audio jack.

The Dell XPS 15 2020 will start at $1300 and the XPS 17 will start at $1500. The Notebooks are set to go on sale sometime in summer this year.