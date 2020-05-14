Govt to Launch an Education Radio Channel for Students

Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mahmood, has said that the government is going to launch a dedicated radio channel that will impart education to students affected by the closure of educational institutes following the coronavirus lockdown.

Shafqat Mahmood made this announcement in National Assembly while commenting on a motion moved by Prime Minister’s Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs, Babar Awan, asking the education minister to brief the house regarding the situation of the pandemic.

The education minister further added that the government had launched a teleschool on PTV last month. The teleschool imparts education to students of grades 1 to 12 every day for 10 hours from 8 AM to 6 PM.

Shafqat Mahmood also paid tribute to all the doctors, paramedical, and nursing staff that are fighting against COVID-19 on the frontlines.

The education minister reminded the house that this session was called to formulate a joint national strategy against the pandemic. However, the opposition has been busy scoring political points and hasn’t forwarded any suggestions.

In the end, Mahmood said that it is a positive sign that the Coronavirus situation in Pakistan isn’t as severe in comparison with the US and Europe.