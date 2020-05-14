Here’s The Final SSC and HSSC Marking System for All Students in Pakistan

Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mahmood, has announced a detailed policy regarding the average marking system for SSC and HSSC students. He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad after the conclusion of an hours-long meeting with board chairmen and education ministers.

During the presser, Mahmood thanked all the provincial education ministers for reaching a unanimous decision. The Minister specially mentioned Dr. Shehzad Jeeva Chairman of Inter Board Committee of Chairmen and his associates for working diligently to come up with a great formula for student promotions.

Here are the details of the average marking system, as announced by Shafqat Mahmood:

SSC-I and HSSC-I

It was a tough decision to make as several provinces had already started conducting SSC examinations, while the remaining were closed, ready to start taking exams. Therefore, the students who had not yet appeared in the 9th and 11th class exams have been promoted to the next classes. The decision applies to both regular as well as private students.

It implies that SSC-I and HSSC-I students will not have to appear in a composite exam in 2021. They will only appear in part two exams for respective certificates next year. However, in order to get promotions students will have to perform well next year as their marks for this year will depend on the performance in next year’s examinations.

SSC-II and HSSC-II

The students of matric and second-year will be promoted to next classes based on their performances in the previous years, the minister said, adding that only students with satisfactory performance in the previous years will earn a promotion. Mahmood noted that only three percent increment in the previous year’s results will be made to calculate marks for this year.

Failing and Improving Students

The education minister announced that students who failed less than 40 percent of subjects (in 9th and 11th grades) will be given passing marks. He also announced to conduct special exams for students to improve their first-year results.

The same will apply to students who failed more than 40 percent in 11th grade, appearing in composite exams, or students preparing for additional subjects. The result will be calculated on a cumulative basis and not subject-wise.

Special Exam Dates

The minister asked students willing to participate in special exams to contact their respective boards by the first of July this year. Exams can be held any time between September to November this year.

All decisions relating to the education sector under COVID-19 situation have been made with the consensus of all boards.

Mahmood said that all universities in Pakistan have been directed to announce their exam and admission policies within a week.