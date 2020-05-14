Punjab Govt Issues SOPs for Barbershops and Beauty Salons

Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), on the recommendation of Technical Working Group (TWG), has issued SOPs for barbershops and beauty salons to prevent the spread of Coronavirus after the government eased the lockdown restrictions.

According to the official notification, COVID-19 is a highly transmissible disease that spreads when a healthy person inhales droplets released with a cough or sneeze of an infected person. It also spreads when a healthy individual touches their eyes, mouth, and nose with contaminated hands after coming in contact with an infected person or a contaminated surface.

Therefore, barbershops and beauty salons must adhere to the SOPs issued by the P&SHD to avoid the spread of the disease in the province.

Here are the detailed precautionary measures that barbershops and beauty salons must observe amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Hand hygiene

Shops and salons must provide customers either hand sanitizer or soap for handwashing.

Workers must cleanse their hands with soap before and after tending to every customer.

Respiratory hygiene

Both customers and staff workers must wear face masks.

Physical distancing

Customers and staff workers should not hug or shake hands.

Shops and salons should avoid overcrowding by offering services to customers on appointment only.

No customer should be allowed to sit in the waiting area.

Reduce the number of customers by 50% of the shop capacity and maintain a distance of 2 meter square between customers.

Disinfection of tools and shops