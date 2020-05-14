Samsung is Launching The Cheapest Foldable Phone Ever

A cheaper version of the Samsung Galaxy Fold has reportedly been in the works. Many were expecting it to be called the Galaxy Fold Lite but a new leak has suggested a different name along with a few other details.

Industry insider Ross Young has revealed that the upcoming Galaxy Fold will be called the Galaxy Fold Special Edition instead. Costing $1099, the Galaxy Fold Special Edition will not only be the cheapest Galaxy Fold but also the cheapest foldable smartphone overall.

It appears that the cheaper foldable is Samsung’s move to clear out the remaining inventory for the vanilla Galaxy Fold before the flagship Galaxy Fold 2 comes out. Young also added that the device will launch in July with a limited stock of around 55,000 units.

Even though it is going to be a Lite device, it is expected to come with the flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC with 4G and 5G variants. It will be made up of glass and aluminum, and will come in Mirror Black and Purple color options.

Samsung is also working on the Galaxy Fold 2, which will be a top of the line device with a 120Hz display, S Pen support, punch-hole cutout, and a triple camera at the back.

As for the Galaxy Fold Special Edition, we will get to hear more on it by June as an official release is expected in July. This device might make foldables mainstream as it will cost less than some of Samsung’s own flagships.