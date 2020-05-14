Shoaib Akhtar Slams ICC for Being Biased Against Him

Former Pakistan fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar has responded to ICC’s tweet that was meant to troll him. The Rawalpindi Express has openly bashed the cricket’s governing body, saying that the symbolic tweet shows how the ICC throws neutrality out of the window.

He further accused the ICC of taking sides instead of staying neutral as a global body. “Basically this is how the state of affairs are run there”, he commented.

A symbolic tweet, how ICC has thrown neutrality out of the window.

Basically this is how the state of affairs are run there :) https://t.co/OEoJx30lXt — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 13, 2020

Earlier, the ICC commented on Shoaib Akhtar’s tweet in which he claimed to bowl out Steve Smith in of 4 balls only. He said this in response to ESPNCricinfo’s tweet on dream duels between some of the top former and active cricketers.

Even today, 3 hurting bouncers and i can dismiss @stevesmith49 on the 4th ball. Lol https://t.co/6vvmrfFHNK — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 11, 2020

Pakistanis in the list included Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram, Babar Azam, and Saeed Anwar. Surprisingly, it didn’t include the legendary Waqar Younis.

In another tweet, Akhtar took a dig at the ICC as he posted a video of him hurting Gary Kirsten with a lethal bouncer.

Dear @icc, find a new meme or Emoji. Sorry i couldn't find any, only found some real videos 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eYID4ZXTvT — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 13, 2020

As a governing body, ICC shouldn’t stoop to a level where it trolls former greats of the game. In recent years, the ICC has been labeled as the Indian Cricket Council for its obsession with India.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments.