Sindh’s Motor Registration Wings Open With an Online Reservation System

A notification has been issued by the Excise and Taxation Department announcing that from 14th May 2020, the Motor Registration Wings will open after repeated requests from the Motor Dealers Associations.

To ensure that people don’t have to face a long line and crowds at the office, the Department has set up an “Online Queue Management System” where one can reserve a time slot before their trip to avoid crowds under the current coronavirus situation.

You can avail the service by registering at taxportal.excise.gos.pk and after confirming your identity with an SMS verification check. Select the Appointments Tab through which one can choose the time of the visit to the Motor Registration office.

After this, an SMS will be sent to confirm the appointment. Note that it is compulsory to bring a printout or that text message to show the appointment at the selected office.

The E&T Department has issued several standard operating procedures (SOPs) that are to be followed during the office hours.