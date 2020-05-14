Situation Report: 1,452 New Cases, 33 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

Pakistan saw a significant decline in daily new cases as Punjab reported almost 1,000 lesser cases yesterday than the day ago. A total of 1,452 new cases were reported yesterday with 35,788 infections in the country in total.

It is seen that Punjab reports normal than lower cases for two days and then a spike as test results come back in a bulk on third day. We could see a similar spike in Punjab cases on day after tomorrow now.

Daily new deaths reached 33 — with Sindh reporting almost half or 16 deaths during past 24 hours. Punjab and KP reported 9 and 8 deaths in the provinces respectively.

89% of coronavirus cases in the country are now locally transmitted including 9% of total infections occurring among Tableeghi Jamaat individuals only.

Another 7% cases are imported from other countries — excluding Iran returners; who comprise of 4% cases now.

Hospitalizations reached 8,006 — up from 7,876 a day ago. Almost 75% or 5,912 hospitalizations are in Punjab only where the government had been isolating every patient at a govt-operated facility. The policy has now changed and they are allowing individuals with milder cases to be quarantined at home as well.

Total individuals quarantined at home in Punjab are around 2,790, as compared to 8,840 patients that are home-quarantined in Sindh. Another 3,013 are home-quarantined in KP while 1,855 positive cases are home-quarantined in Balochistan.

9,695 patients fully recovered from the disease and were marked as discharged from hospitals.

Pakistan conducted 13,051 coronavirus tests in 24 hours yesterday.

More in below table and graphs: