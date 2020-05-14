Urban Flood Warning Issued for Rawalpindi and Islamabad

While forecasting more rainfall, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued an urban flood advisory for parts of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The advisory came into effect after Rawalpindi recorded 93 millimeters rain in the Westridge area during the last 24 hours on Thursday and 50mm in Chaklala, while the rainfall in Islamabad totaled 71 millimeters in Saidpur area, 44 in Golra, and 98 in Bokra and 63mm in Basin Mean.

In an official statement, Met Office said that the current rainy spell is caused by a westerly wave’s ‘interaction’ with monsoon currents.

Under the influence of this weather system, wind rain-thundershower, with few hailstorms, is expected with intervals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Mianwali, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah, Khushab, M.B.Din, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Kasur, Faisalabad, Jhang, T.T.Singh, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during Tuesday (night) to Thursday.

Further, isolated heavy falls are also expected in Malakand, Charsada, Mardan, Dir, and Swat districts during the period.