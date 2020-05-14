Xiaomi Mi Airdots 2 SE Bring Touch Controls & Long Battery Life for $24

The Chinese tech giant Xiaomi unveiled an affordable and slightly toned-down version of its AirPod-like Mi AirDots 2s dubbed the Mi AirDots 2 SE.

The earbuds are equipped with smart voice controls and dual microphones topped with noise cancellation. Like its older sibling, the wearable offers easy touch controls for attending calls, changing tracks and controlling volume.

Just like the Mi AirDots 2s, the Mi AirDots 2 SE has the same 14.2mm drivers, but only comes with AAC codec and not the LDHC Hi-Res audio codec. The headset, like all other Xiaomi wireless earbuds, automatically connects with the phone running MIUI when you open the case and take out the earphones.

Apart from this, the device comes with an infrared sensor that offers intelligent wear detection. It automatically pauses the track when you remove them.

According to the company, the earbuds have been specifically designed for a comfortable semi-in-ear design to prevent any strain on ears for longer usage. Each earbud weighs only 4.7 grams.

On the battery front, the Mi AirDots 2 SE promises to offer 5 hours of playback and 20 hours with the case. The case comes with a USB Type-C port and takes around 1.5 hours to charge.

The earbuds are available for pre-order in China, and shipments will start on May 19, setting users back by $24.