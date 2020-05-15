10th Class Students from Punjab Exempted from ‘No Exams Policy’

Matric students in Punjab who had already appeared in board exams will not be judged under the newly announced average marking policy. Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mahmood, announced this on Thursday.

Mahmood said that Punjab had already conducted class 10 exams before the coronavirus lockdown was announced, and only the practical portion of matriculation examinations was remaining.

Therefore, these students will not be included in the average marking policy and will be judged on their performances. He, however, mentioned that marks for the practical exams will be given as per the pre-defined policy.

Though Punjab is expected to come up with a detailed policy in this regard in the next couple of days, sources familiar with the development have suggested that the SSC-II students might get 50 percent of total practical marks, along with some grace marks in the total, so that they can also benefit from the policy like all other students.

Meanwhile, all remaining board students for SSC-II and HSSC-II will receive three percent extra marks added to their previous classes’ performance. Similarly, 9th and 11th-grade students will not appear in exams this year. They will be judged based on their performances in the next classes.