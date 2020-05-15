Coronavirus Might Bring a Mental Health Crisis Soon: UN

According to experts, the coronavirus pandemic is also impacting our emotional and mental well-being. While people have been directed to stay home and maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of the disease, these measures will take a toll on emotional and mental health.

There is a dire need to deal with this issue, Antonia Guterres, the UN Secretary General said:

After decades of neglect and underinvestment in mental health services, the COVID-19 pandemic is now hitting families and communities with additional mental stress. Even when the pandemic is brought under control, grief, anxiety and depression will continue to affect people and communities.

ALSO READ

Over 140 World Leaders Call for COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Free

Around the globe, the virus has had an impact on the people psychologically and they are under extreme distress due to multiple reasons such as job insecurity, being apart from their loved ones etc.

People in healthcare are working under extreme pressure to deal with the challenging situation and then there are children who can’t attend schools and those that were about to graduate. There are also those who were living in abusive homes and quarantine has exacerbated the issue.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.