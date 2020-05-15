Domestic Flights in Pakistan to Operate from Tomorrow

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has announced the start of limited domestic flight operations among five major cities of Pakistan from Saturday, May 16. The announcement came early Friday, as the government moved towards the second phase of easing lockdown restrictions.

Initially, national airports in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, and Karachi will have permission to operate domestic flights on alternative days of the week. The aviation authority has issued a revised flight schedule in this regard.

According to the schedule, 32 flights will be operated from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, 4 from Peshawar’s Bacha Khan airport, while two flights per week will take place at the Quetta International Airport.

A CAA official explained that normally, 369 domestic flights are operated every week from Karachi airport alone. However, due to the ongoing situation, only 68 flights a week will take place.

It was reported before that the government has extended the ban on domestic flights till May 29. It is worth mentioning here that all domestic and international flight operations in the country have been suspended since March 26.