GO Becomes First Oil Company to Offer EV Charging at Petrol Stations in Pakistan

Pakistan is slowly making progress towards increasing the Electric Vehicle share in the local auto industry. We have already seen work being done on the National Electric Vehicle Policy, there are companies that are aiming to manufacture Electric Rickshaws such as Sazgar. And recently, there was also news about a locally produced EV.

Now, one of the fastest-growing oil marketing companies (OMC) in the country, the Gas and Oil Pakistan Limited (GOPL), has become the first to establish EV charging facility at its retail outlets. It is the first-ever OMC in the country to do this.

It announced this in a statement on Thursday and added that these EV chargers were produced by the Swiss-Swedish multinational, ABB Italy.

The outlet has been set up near the Expo Centre in Lahore at GO’s Company Owned and Operated Outlet, COCO-3. The Chief Operating Officer of GOPL, Zeeshan Tayyeb announced that the company aims to lead the way when it comes to being a responsible corporate entity.

The Chairman and CEO of GOPL, Khalid Riaz said that Pakistan is seeing EVs enter the market and the company’s EV chargers will allow them to travel freely.

