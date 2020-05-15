Hasan Ali Possibly Ruled Out of 2020 Season Due to Injury

Pakistani fast bowler Hasan Ali’s back injury might require a surgery as the cricketer has been asked to undergo a prolonged rehabilitation.

Hasan Ali has been out of the national team due to a back injury followed by a rib fracture in 2019, which kept him out of competitive cricket for most of the 2019-20 season. His injuries also got him kicked out of the list of centrally contracted players alongside Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz, who haven’t been awarded contracts because they opted out of Test cricket.

Previously a mainstay of Pakistan bowling across formats, Hasan might undergo surgery for his intervertebral disc protrusion, in the worst-case scenario.

The star cricketer suffered a back injury in the first round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy last season, following which he was in rehab for 7 weeks. After being declared fit in the later stages of the tournament, the fast bowler suffered a rib fracture to add insult to injury, missing 6 more weeks of cricket. After undergoing another spell of rehabilitation, he was allowed to return to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 because he was declared fit by the medical board.

Hasan Ali reported back pain after a dismal outing in the PSL where he picked 8 wickets in 9 matches, following which the board arranged consultations with an Australian physiotherapist for recovery.

Talking about his fitness, Misbah-ul-Haq said:

He cleared all protocols before playing PSL … he was declared fit. He was fully prepared, bowling 50 overs per week in his rehabilitation and playing practice games as well. Back injuries are always tricky. It can be aggravated at once by even a stumble in the field and in his case, it didn’t recur (during his fitness tests), which is why he was given the go-ahead. He is being examined and taken care of.

Due to the lockdown and restrictions, the PCB hasn’t been able to fly him out to Australia for treatment, therefore, his rehab is undergoing via video consultation.

The 25-year-old is currently awaiting a decision from his doctors and PCB’s medical team on whether he needs surgery or regular treatment will get him back to full fitness.

