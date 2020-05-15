Mohamamd Amir Thinks This Ertuğrul Star Looks Like Virat Kohli & He’s Right

Turkish drama, Diriliş: Ertuğrul, known in Pakistan as Ertuğrul Ghazi is one of the most-watched dramas in the country these days. With Imran Khan recommending the youngsters to watch the Turkish show, its popularity has skyrocketed.

The show based on the history of the Ottoman empire has broken a number of records in Pakistan as everyone seems to be binge-watching it.

While everyone is in awe of the historical fiction and adventure television series, cricket lovers are busy finding similarities between the characters of the show and cricketers. We have already seen an Usman Shinwari in the TV show, and Mohammad Amir seems to have found Virat Kohli’s lookalike in the drama.

Usman Shinwari Jani is that you.. pic.twitter.com/NoZkKc8hXN — RoMeoo (@RomanRaza4) May 13, 2020

The star pacer took to Twitter to have friendly banter with the Indian skipper, tagging him to ask whether he’s playing a role in the series.

@imVkohli brother is it you m confused 😂 pic.twitter.com/kbwn31yjT6 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) May 15, 2020

He is right in being confused, because, the character looks exactly like Kohli. You don’t want me to post a picture of Virat Kohli here, do you? Well, here’s one with his wife, Anushka Sharma:

In response to Amir’s tweet, a Twitter user posted Kohli’s other lookalikes. Here’s what he shared:

four version of Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/qvRFzLjN5J — Self Isolated Sunil (@1sInto2s) May 7, 2020

As if these weren’t enough, there are two more versions of Virat Kohli.

BPL Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/DPAN6PAsma — Sameer Dubey (@Sameerdtweets2) May 7, 2020

Finally, the Spanish Virat Kohli.

Spain ka Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/6etYiXvPFc — Karanino (@karanino6) May 7, 2020

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments.