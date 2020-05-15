Nestle MilkPak is Donating Half A Million Glasses Of Milk For A Healthier Pakistan

In the wake of COVID-19, NESTLÉ MILKPAK will be donating half a million glasses of milk in collaboration with dairy industry partners Tetra Pak Pakistan, Bulleh Shah Packaging Pvt Ltd, Interloop Ltd & Interloop Holdings, Sheikh Noor-Ud-Din & Sons Pvt Ltd and Texo Poly Industries Pvt Ltd.

The support is part of Nestlé Pakistan’s earlier commitment of 100 million rupees worth of nutritious products in the national response to COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking about the initiative, Jason Avancena, Business Executive Officer, Dairy, Nestlé Pakistan said, “We will be providing NESTLÉ MILKPAK to food delivery organizations serving vulnerable communities to meet their nutritional needs. NESTLÉ MILKPAK will be part of the ration bags being distributed to these communities by government departments and non-government organizations.”

Jorge Montero, Managing Director of Tetra Pak Pakistan said, “This donation perfectly echoes Tetra Pak’s vision of making food safe and available, everywhere.”

“Bulleh Shah Packaging through Packages Foundation is pleased to partner with Nestlé, committing packaging of 500,000 packets of NESTLÉ MILKPAK 250ml in corrugated trays for free distribution to beneficiaries. Together we can make a difference in creating a better tomorrow,” said a spokesperson of Bulleh Shah Packaging Pvt. Ltd.

Highlighting the efforts undertaken, Musadaq Zulqarnain, Chairman Interloop Limited & Interloop Holdings said, “As a responsible corporate, Interloop group has taken multiple initiatives to support the underprivileged communities during COVID-19 pandemic.” He added, “As part of the partnership with Nestlé Pakistan, Interloop Welfare Trust has donated 50,000 liters of milk for people in need.”

Meanwhile, Farhaj Sarwar, Director Sheikh Noor-Ud-Din & Sons Pvt. Ltd. (HSNDS) said, “During these unprecedented times, HSNDS provides 10,000 liters of pure milk to Nestlé so they can distribute to community. We also provided almost 12,000 face masks to Punjab Police to keep the front-line heroes safe in these critical times.”

Emphasising on how important the availability of food was for those in need, Usman Malik, Director Texo Poly Industries Pvt. Ltd. stressed, “This pandemic has defined the difference between essential and non-essential, food is essential and there are many who are in need of it.”

Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs, Nestlé Pakistan added, “At Nestlé, we care deeply for people and for the communities in which we operate, and we believe we have an essential role to play during the COVID-19 crisis.”

Nestlé Pakistan is working tirelessly to ensure that much-needed food and beverage products are available for our consumers across Pakistan, in commitment to the strategic roadmap laid out by Prime Minister Imran Khan and respective provincial leaderships.