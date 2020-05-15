Pakistan Doesn’t Need Amir & Wahab But Misbah Will Pick Them Anyway: Former Cricketer

Former Pakistan cricketer, Tanvir Ahmed, has backed the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision to leave out players like Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz from the list of centrally contracted players. The duo was snubbed because they hung up their boots in the longest format despite being regular members of the team.

Former Pakitan fast bowler, Tanvir Ahmed, has claimed that Pakistan team doesn’t need these players because youngsters such as Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, and Shaheen Shah Afridi have performed brilliantly in their absence.

The 41-year-old, however, believed that both the players will be picked for the upcoming England tour, the details of which are currently being finalized by the two boards.

As per the reports, PCB is mulling over accepting the proposal of playing an extra Test, and to prepare for the series, 25 players are likely to go to England. In that case, the former cricketer believes that Misbah will go back to players like Amir and Wahab.

They have included young players in the central contract list but somewhere down the line when more players are needed, Misbah will 100 percent say that we should include four to five players [which have been excluded from central contract list]. If a squad of 20-25 players goes to England, then these players [Amir and Wahab] will surely get a chance to play.

He has said that centrally contracted players should be preferred for selection, saying, “if these players go on to play the T20 World Cup as well, I will be the first one to criticize PCB because I feel that the centrally contracted players should be preferred”.

