Punjab University Announces Semester & Annual Exams 2020 Policy

Punjab University (PU) has announced its semester and annual examinations policy amid the Coronavirus pandemic that has disrupted academic activities across Pakistan.

According to the official notification issued by PU, students enrolled in semester-based programs should prepare themselves for both traditional and MCQ based online examinations.

PU has reserved the period from 26 August to 6 September for semester final examinations. In case the Coronavirus related situation gets better in Pakistan and the government allows universities to reopen before 23 August, students will have to appear in traditional examinations otherwise they will be assessed via MCQ based online exam.

Summer break in PU will last from 1 June till 9 August, suggesting that online classes will continue till 31 May.

PU will hold compensatory classes from 10 to 24 August provided the Coronavirus situation gets normal and the government allows universities to conduct classroom teaching.

Any student failing to appear in online examinations due to any reason will have the chance to appear in traditional examinations which will be held whenever the government allows academic activities to resume.

Policy for Annual Exams

Students enrolled in annual programs at the Punjab University will also have to prepare themselves for both traditional and MCQ based online examinations. PU will take the annual examinations in two phases.

For the first phase, PU has reserved the period from 27 July to 25 August for the exams of BA/BSc Part II while MA/MSc Part II and B.Com Part II exams will be held from 7 September to 30 September.

In case the government allows colleges and universities to reopen before 15 July, students will have to appear in traditional exams otherwise they will be evaluated through online MCQ based exams.

Students of BA/BSc Part II failing to appear in online exams will have a chance to appear in traditional exams starting from 2nd December.

Likewise, MA/MSc Ppart II and B.Com Part II students can appear in traditional exams starting from 4th January 2021.

In the second phase, traditional examinations of BA, BSc, Associate Degree Science, Arts Ppart I and LLB Part III will start from 1 October.

Similarly, traditional exams of MA/MSc Part I, B.Com Part I, Associate Degree Commerce part I, LLB (3 years) Part I and II, LLB (5 years) Ppart I, II, and III will commence from 2 November.

Where MBA/BBA/MSc IT/ BSCS/M.Com and other semester system programs of affiliated colleges are concerned, they will have to appear in the traditional mode of exams.

Any remaining exams of odd semesters of the above-mentioned programs and MBA/BBA/M.Com/BSCS supplementary exams will start from 11 August as traditional exams. Whereas, exams of even semesters and annual exams of MBA, BBA, MSc IT, M.Com, and BSCS will start in October as traditional exams.