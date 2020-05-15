This is the Most Secure Phone Samsung Has Ever Made

Samsung, in collaboration with SK Telecom, has just announced its Galaxy A smartphone that comes with a quantum random number generation (RNG) chipset for improved security. For those who don’t know, a quantum RNG “helps smartphone users safely use specific services by generating unpredictable and pattern less pure random numbers.”

Design and Display

The security-focused smartphone comes with a tall aspect ratio and an overall design profile similar to the company’s flagship S20 series.

On the front, the smartphone comes with a huge 6.7-inch super AMOLED display with FHD+ (1080p) resolution and a punch hole for the front camera. The bezels are reasonably thin on all sides including the dreaded chin.

Internals and Storage

Internally, the Samsung Galaxy A quantum is powered by an Exynos 980 5G chipset topped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For added security, as mentioned, it comes with a quantum RNG chip that has an onboard CMOS image sensor to detect photons. It uses this to generate random numbers for encrypted keys. The chip protects users when they first log into their carrier account on the device, and the network undergoes Quantum-based OTP authentication.

Additionally, the smartphone is also equipped to function as a secure bank for storing personal documents. SK Telecom explained:

When a user of Galaxy A Quantum sets biometric authentication with ‘SKT 5GX Quantum’ in the SK Pay app, you can see the message ‘SK Pay is protected with SKT 5GX Quantum’ at the top of the smartphone screen when using the app.

The software front is handled by One UI 2 flavored Android 10.

Cameras

The smartphone comes with a quad sensor rear camera featuring a 64 MP main sensor accompanied by 12 MP ultra-wide lens, 5 MP macro lens, and 5 MP depth sensor.

On the front, it sports a 32 MP wide imaging sensor for selfies.

Battery and Pricing

Samsung Galaxy A quantum packs a 4500 mAh battery backed by 25W fast charging.

It will be up for pre-order from May 15 -21 in South Korea and will cost $529.

Samsung Galaxy A Quantum Specifications