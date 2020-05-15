Shaukat Khanum Hospital Receives the Only FDA Approved Antibody Blood Testing Kits

Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) is now offering Coronavirus antibody blood tests all over Pakistan for Rs. 1,950.

According to reports, the antibody blood test kit available at SKMCH&RC is the first-ever antibody test kit approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

COVID-19 antibody tests include drawing blood from a vein in the arm. The blood sample is then tested to determine whether a person has developed antibodies against Coronavirus. If the test result shows that a person has antibodies, it means that they have been infected with COVID-19 at some time in the past. This also means that the person is now possibly immune to the disease.

Coronavirus antibody blood testing facility is available at more than 80 laboratories of SKMCH&RC across Pakistan. SKMCH&RC has stated that revenue generated from antibody tests will be spent on the treatment of cancer patients.

Last month, SKMCH&RC started free COVID-19 diagnostic tests at a time when other high-end private hospitals were charging as much as Rs. 8,000 for a single Coronavirus test.