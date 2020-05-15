StormFiber Steps Up Support For Frontline Workers Amid Covid-19 Fight

StormFiber, a leading consumer broadband service powered by Cybernet, has augmented its support for the workers currently risking their own lives to save others’ as they fight on the frontlines against the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has announced the distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and protective gear to healthcare, security, isolation, and quarantine facilities across the country.

“Through the distribution of PPE to isolation centers and hospitals, we are trying to play a small part in this unprecedented crisis,” said Fawad Yousuf Laher, Managing Director – StormFiber. “The purpose of this initiative is to show our support and solidarity for the healthcare workers who are risking their lives every day out there.”

The PPE kits being distributed by StormFiber are made to the highest quality standards besides being compliant with the WHO guidelines. Unlike regular ones, these kits are laminated to ensure longer usability through added protection against splatter and aerosols.

Irrespective of its business presence, StormFiber will be giving out these kits to hospitals, and isolation/quarantine facilities across the country including remote areas where availability of PPE still remains a challenge.

Some of the key stakeholders that have been handed over these kits include Dr. Yasmin Rashid – Provincial Minister for Primary, Secondary Healthcare and Medical Education Punjab, Irshad Ali Sodhar – DC South Karachi, Ahmed Ali Siddiqui – DC East Karachi, Ghulam Nabi Memon – Additional IGP Karachi, Fuad Ghaffar – DC Hyderabad, Shan ul Haq – Commissioner Multan, Muhammad Ali Asghar – DC Peshawar, Sania Safi – AC Quetta, Abid Wazir – DC Mardan, Muhammad Ali – DC Faisalabad, Aamir Khattak – DC Multan, and Sohail Ashraf – DC Gujranwala amongst various others.

“In the presence of Cybernet’s team, we gave out personal protective gear to three healthcare institutions of Sialkot,” said Zahid Saleem Bajwa, Chairman of Sialkot’s district health advisory body. “As a representative of the Punjab government, I thank Cybernet for helping out the frontline workers – including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and rescue 1122 workers – in this time of crisis,” he added.

Doctors and other healthcare workers in Pakistan have emerged as the worst-hit among their global peers according to a recent situation report by the World Health Organization.

So far, over 600 healthcare workers have been infected with Covid-19 in the country, more than 50% of them being doctors. The key reason behind their contracting of the contagion has been increased exposure due to the lack of personal protective gear.