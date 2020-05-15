These Affordable Handheld Fans By Xiaomi Are Perfect For Summers

With summers just around the corner, Jisu Life, a Xiaomi subsidiary, has launched two pocket-friendly handheld hands that you can travel around with.

The company has launched a mini version of its handheld fan and a Jade edition that is slightly larger. The Jade version is driven by a brushless DC motor topped with five blades. It comes with three-speed settings and is 50% faster when compared to its toned-down sibling.

Additionally, the Jisu Life’s Jade edition handheld fan packs a 5000 mAh battery that can also double as a power bank. The device weighs 225g and measures 106 x 42 x 198mm in dimensions and comes with a MOS protection plate as a safety measure.

According to the company, the Jade edition is equipped to run for 20 hours on one charge and takes around four to five hours to charge via dated MicroUSB port. It is currently available for sale in China and costs $11.

The Mini version of the handheld fan has a similar motor and design structure. However, it comes with four blades and features an aromatherapy function as well. Although it is slower than the Jade edition, it still does a pretty good job. The fan sports three types of speed settings as well but packs a 4000 mAh battery instead that can provide 14 active hours on one charge.

The fan is currently available for sale in China and comes with a $7 price tag.