Wasim Akram Reveals Why BCCI is Better Than PCB

Former Pakistan captain, Wasim Akram, has criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not improving the standard of cricket in the domestic structure over the years.

Comparing it with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the legendary fast bowler said that those who have led the board over the past 30 years came with short-term goals. BCCI, on the other hand, has invested heavily in the domestic structure by trickling down the money from the Indian Premier League (IPL) to their first-class cricket.

Whoever has come to the PCB, they have had a short-term goal as there was no fixing of first-class structure. The people of the cricket board have done nothing different during their tenure from what has been going on from the last 30 years.

Talking about the recent changes that the PCB has made in the domestic structure, he said that it will take 3-4 years to show results.

Praising the BCCI, the Sultan of Swing said that the Indian board has changed the domestic structure, increased players’ salaries while also bringing in world-class professionals such as physios, trainers, and coaches.

The most important difference between the two countries is that the former Indian cricketers have gone on to become very good coaches, thus they are able to groom and work on the youngsters, who in turn are strengthening team India.

Meanwhile retired Pakistani cricketers are mostly on bad terms with the PCB due to one reason or another, thus hurting the game in the country. With players like Inzamam-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, and Mohammad Yousuf not being utilized as batting coaches in academies and at the junior level, PCB is missing a trick.

