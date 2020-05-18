IBA Will Not Conduct Entry Tests for MBA Admissions

Since administering the entrance test is not possible in the current circumstances, an alternate objective criterion for the assessment of admission applications has been introduced by the Institute of Business Administration this year for admissions in MBA.

The revised process includes shortlisting candidates based on prior academic qualification, length and quality of work experience/internships, co-curricular activities/achievements, and the personal statement by the candidate. Based on this criterion, the candidates will be shortlisted for the final interviews.

While announcing these policy changes, IBA Executive Director Dr. S Akbar Zaidi said that these changes have been made to adhere to the public health and safety guidelines issued by the government and for the wellbeing of all prospective candidates.

Therefore, revising the admission process by substituting the admission test with an alternate objective assessment criterion to evaluate candidates’ profiles and shortlist them for the final interviews saves the students from being at risk.

He further said that the IBA is cognizant of the difficulties and challenges faced by the students whose academic careers have been jeopardized by this pandemic and promised that the IBA will continue to facilitate the students as much as it can, without comprising on the merit and quality of the intake.

“We are continuously monitoring the situation and will continue to create flexibility in the admission process, as and when required”, he added.