MediaTek Dimesnity 820 5G Set to Take On Snapdragon 765G

MediaTek announced its all-new Dimensity 800 series of affordable Smartphones back at CES this year and the latest one to join the lineup is the Dimensity 820 meant for mid-range 5G devices.

Assistant General Manager at MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit, Yenchi Lee, has said that their Dimensity 1000 series is already powering flagship 5G smartphones in several markets. And with the Dimensity 820, they are planning to make 5G more accessible.

The chipset is based on TSMC’s 7nm FinFET‌ process and employs the same CPU microarchitecture as the previous generation. The octa-core CPU consisting of four high-performance ARM Cortex A76 cores at 2.6GHz and four 2.0GHz Cortex A55 cores for power efficiency. This gives the chip an edge over the Snapdragon 765G in terms of raw CPU power.

It now has support for FHD+ display panels with a 120Hz refresh rate up from the 90Hz support from the last generation. The new GPU utilizes a 5-core variant of the ARM Mali-G57 that comes with Hyper Engine 2.0 to bring software enhancements for a better gaming performance.

The new chip will also bring improvements to cameras. Mediatek’s APU (AI Processing Unit) 3.0 provides more powerful camera features than before and thanks to Imagiq 5.0, the new ISP, the chip will support quad-camera setups with up to 80MP. It also promises multi-frame 4K HDR‌ video recording, improved noise reduction, and real-time bokeh effect.

As for networking, the Dimensity 820 has support for global sub-6GHz 5G networks in North America, Europe, and Asia and should provide higher average speeds and quicker connections between smartphones and their networks.

Xiaomi has announced that their upcoming handset, the Redmi 10X, will be one of the first phones to feature the Dimensity 820 SoC and it is meant to arrive later this year.